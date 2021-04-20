Hammer Museum 108 Main St, Haines, AK 99827, USA

Photo courtesy of Hammer Museum More info Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm Sat 10am - 2pm

Hammer Museum It’s nearly impossible to miss the Hammer Museum in Haines: It’s the building next to the giant hammer. The museum got its start when founder Dave Pahl brought home one too many hammers and his wife suggested that a new plan for his collection might be in order. So he moved them out to a small house of their own, hanging his beloveds between, suitably, nails. And he knows the pieces in the collection from tip to tip. Seriously: When it comes to hammers, you can ask him anything. Though the museum might have had a quirky start, Pahl is the go-to source for all things hammer for museum curators and professors around the country.