Hamilton City Hall & Arts Centre

Hamilton's Art Scene: Bermuda National Gallery and Windjammer GalleryWhether you choose a museum of national treasures and priceless artifacts or a gallery where you can purchase original works of art, visiting the local art scene is a great way to connect with a place. Since 1985, Windjammer Gallery has displayed original paintings, sculpture, and textile art by local professional Bermuda artists. Life-size bronze sculptures can be seen in the garden. Windjammer Gallery is located in the shopping area at the Fairmont Hamilton Princess and has scheduled exhibitions throughout the year. Shipping can be arranged for purchases.
The Bermuda National Gallery is located in the City Hall Arts Centre in Hamilton. It opened in 1992 and is home to Bermuda’s art collection. Permanent and revolving exhibits include African, Bermudian (1680s until today), and European art. Gallery tour guides conduct informative tours of each exhibit. There is another branch of the Bermuda National Gallery in the UNESCO World Heritage site of St. George at Bridge House. Admission is free.