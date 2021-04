Grossglockner: Austria's Highest Peak

Grossglockner is, at 3,798 meters (12,460 feet), Austria 's highest peak and counts as one of the highest in all the Alps. The mountain, together with the Pasterze Glacier, the largest in the eastern Alps, lies in the Hohe Tauern National Park. They can be reached via the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. Organized day trips to Grossglockner depart from cities like Salzburg.