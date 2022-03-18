South Rim Jeep Safari

Take a Jeep Safari around the South Rim
Riding in the back of a 4x4 on a jeep tour or safari, you'll journey through Kaibab National Forest, with its tree-covered prairies and plateaus, and glimpse thousands of years of history and geology. Best of all, a Grand Canyon expert will dispense plenty of intriguing facts and folklore. Keep your eyes out for elk, deer, bobcats, and hawks, then hop out to explore on foot the legendary El Tovar Hotel and lookout, Kolb Studio, Hopi House, and Bright Angel Lodge. Finally, it’s back to the jeep for a stop at Yavapai Point for panoramic views of the South Rim and the Colorado
River. Grand Canyon Jeep Tours & Safaris offers a popular version of this tour.