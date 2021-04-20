Where are you going?
Flora Grocery

Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 142 1000
Sun 10am - 2pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 2pm, 5pm - 10pm

At Flora's, the farm-to-table restaurant and bar, you'll also find Flora Grocery, a small but carefully curated gift shop.

On offer are preserves, honeys, sauces, dressings, and pickled vegetables, all made with goods grown on or near the farm. You can also find cooking implements to buy and take home, including the clay pots long used in Mexican cooking.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
