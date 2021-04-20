El Secreto B&B
Reforma 522, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 514 9536
Where the magic happens: El Secreto B&BThis very modern kitchen in the center of Oaxaca City is the centerpiece of El Secreto, a bed and breakfast associated with Las Bugambilias. (Which is well-known in Oaxaca for its restaurant, La Olla, and the cooking school run by Pilar Cabrera.)
We happened to be the only people staying there for five days, and so had this beautiful house to ourselves. But not entirely to ourselves: each morning we were treated to an excellent Oaxacan breakfast -- molletes, huevos Mexicanos, tamales and more. It was all amazing and fresh and homemade, some of the best food we had in an amazing food town.
I normally wouldn't choose to stay in a B&B, I get a weird hovering, claustrophobic feeling from them. And I would advise late sleepers to choose a room further from the kitchen, because of some morning noise. But the staff was delightful and warm and the house and bedroom were so comfortable. Plus the location: it's right behind Santo Domingo Church and the botanical gardens. Walking distance to some of our favorite things in Oaxaca: Mezcaloteca tasting room, Los Amantes mezcal tasting room (you may notice a theme), Biznaga restaurant, Casa Oaxaca restaurant.