Eat Istria

Koparska ul. 35, 52100, Pula, Croatia
Website
| +385 95 855 1962
Sat - Mon 9am - 5pm

Eat Istria

Whether you want to learn the secret to filleting fish, cook a traditional Istrian dish like žgvacet, or explore the peninsula’s top wineries, look no further than Eat Istria, run by food blogger Goran Zgrablić. The outfitter picks guests up in Pula and brings them to a family farm between Medulin and the village of Ližnjan, where they can enjoy a highly personalized cooking class on dishes like handmade Istrian pastas, or simply have a marenda (light lunch) in an olive grove. If you wish to travel farther afield, Zgrablić can also arrange for tours of Istria’s small, family-run wine cellars.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

