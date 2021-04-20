Where are you going?
Deer Mountain Inn

790 Co Rd 25, Tannersville, NY 12485, USA
Website
| +1 518-589-6268
Deer Mountain Inn Tannersville New York United States
Thur - Sun 5pm - 10pm

Deer Mountain Inn

Tannersville's Deer Mountain Inn looks more like a gigantic personal home than it does a hotel, but therein lies its charm. Set on 168 acres in the Catskills, the gorgeous property features six rooms in an Arts and Crafts-style summer home dating back to 1880, along with a couple of cottages for groups or those seeking extra space. Each room is individually decorated with details like big stone fireplaces, wood-paneled ceilings, and wainscoating, and most have lovely views of the surrounding lawn and forest. There’s no shortage of hiking trails on and around the property and the hotel can arrange bicycle rentals on request. For something a bit more relaxed, there’s a cozy game room with an antique pool table, and regular outdoor painting sessions for the artistically inclined.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

