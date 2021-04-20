Where are you going?
A mud bath and a swim—or more accurately, a float—in the Dead Sea, the lowest point in the world, is a must for many travelers on a trip to Jordan. Several lookout points off the main road reveal a rugged landscape with scaly salt-crystal formations clinging to cliff sides. On your way to or from the sea, the Dead Sea Panoramic Complex, which opened in 2006, offers an opportunity to learn more about the region. It includes a museum on local geology, history and the environment, as well as a restaurant.
By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

