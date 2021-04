Connemara National Park

Connemara, situated at the very edge of Europe, on the west coast of Ireland , is one of the most beautiful, unspoiled places it's possible to find. From the rugged Twelve Bens mountain range in the north through lake-rich Roundstone Bog to the golden beaches reaching out into the Atlantic Ocean, you'll know you're in Connemara by the light that constantly changes the mood and tone of the landscape. Connemara has long been regarded as the real emerald of Ireland. This natural terrain and unspoiled environment offers the visitor a wonderland of sights, experiences, adventure and activities. The people are warm, friendly and extend a hospitality which is the essence of Ireland. It's a place that will leave you breathless. There are a few scattered houses on the way to Kylemore Abbey but not a soul in sight. Instead you can see lots of sheep and newborn lambs. Connemara is a place I would go back to again and again.