Connemara National Park
Letterfrack, Co. Galway, Ireland
| +353 76 100 2528
Photo courtesy of Tourism Ireland
Connemara National ParkThe bleak, windswept landscape of Connemara in the West of Ireland is characterized by bogs, lakes, mountains, and miles of stone walls. Connemara National Park is one of the best places to appreciate this unique landscape, with more than 7,000 acres of national park encompassing mountains, including some that are part of the Twelve Bens range, plus Western blanket bog and treeless plains that are home to red deer, sheep, and Connemara ponies. Explore for yourself, and find traces of history dating back thousands of years, including 4,000-year-old megalithic tombs and abandoned farms.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Hiking and Views in Connemara
This lovely park just outside of Letterfrack offers great hiking trails with 360 degree views of the rolling countryside. Trail lengths vary from half an hour to 3 hours. Native foliage and black-faced sheep abound in this beautifully maintained park.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Beauty of Ireland
Connemara, situated at the very edge of Europe, on the west coast of Ireland, is one of the most beautiful, unspoiled places it's possible to find. From the rugged Twelve Bens mountain range in the north through lake-rich Roundstone Bog to the golden beaches reaching out into the Atlantic Ocean, you'll know you're in Connemara by the light that constantly changes the mood and tone of the landscape. Connemara has long been regarded as the real emerald of Ireland. This natural terrain and unspoiled environment offers the visitor a wonderland of sights, experiences, adventure and activities. The people are warm, friendly and extend a hospitality which is the essence of Ireland. It's a place that will leave you breathless. There are a few scattered houses on the way to Kylemore Abbey but not a soul in sight. Instead you can see lots of sheep and newborn lambs. Connemara is a place I would go back to again and again.