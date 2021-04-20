Cocoa Beach Pier
401 Meade Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, USA
| +1 321-783-7549
Sun - Thur 6am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 11pm
Long, Wide Sandy Beaches and a PierAt the end of North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach, Florida, you see the long pier. There are several restaurants and shops on the pier and the fishing pier at the end. Standing on the pier you have great views of the ocean and the beautiful wide, white sand beaches.
This is a very popular surfing beach with competitions and events. Surfers travel to Cocoa beach from all over. When a contest is on, excitement fills the air and a festive atmosphere prevails.
Enjoy a trip to Cocoa Beach to just relax on the gorgeous sand or drop in for a seafood lunch. Try some shopping or come for a surfing tournament.
Cocoa Beach is a beautiful Florida town.Be sure to put it on your list.