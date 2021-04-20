Cinema Paradiso - Hollywood
503 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
| +1 954-525-3456
Photo courtesy of Cinema Paradiso
Catch a Movie in the Other HollywoodFor nearly 30 years, southern Florida has been home to the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, which screens 100 or so films for two weeks in November. The rest of the year, art-house movie fans (or those seeking a rainy-day activity) can get tickets for Cinema Paradiso.
The original theater (and festival headquarters) is in a converted church in Fort Lauderdale, while a satellite theater in downtown Hollywood opened in 2013. Go there for a mix of foreign, indie, and documentary films, as well as beer and wine with your popcorn.