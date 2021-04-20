Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cinema Paradiso - Hollywood

503 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
Website
| +1 954-525-3456
Catch a Movie in the Other Hollywood Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

Catch a Movie in the Other Hollywood

For nearly 30 years, southern Florida has been home to the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, which screens 100 or so films for two weeks in November. The rest of the year, art-house movie fans (or those seeking a rainy-day activity) can get tickets for Cinema Paradiso.

The original theater (and festival headquarters) is in a converted church in Fort Lauderdale, while a satellite theater in downtown Hollywood opened in 2013. Go there for a mix of foreign, indie, and documentary films, as well as beer and wine with your popcorn.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points