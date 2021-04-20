Where are you going?
Chico Hot Springs

Chico Hot Springs, Pray, MT 59065, USA
Website
The Paradise Valley Playground

A 20-minute drive from the northern Yellowstone boundary, nestled under the wing of the Absaroka Mountains in Montana’s Paradise Valley, the Chico Hot Springs are an exercise in rejuvenation, and must feature on any Yellowstone travel itinerary. Native Americans first used the bubbling springs for cleaning laundry and for bathing, while today the spring pools are enjoyed by families year-round. Chico Hot Springs Resort features rustic log cabins, chalets, luxury cottages and traditional suites. The resort outfits horseback rides, rafting trips, dogsled treks and more, while dinner in the Chico Hot Springs Dining Room is one of the finest Western gastro experiences you’ll ever encounter; the BBQ bison short-rib ravioli is a revelation.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

For Montana's Cutest Gift Shop

Get your shop on in what just may be the prettiest little gift shop in Montana, then take your spoils, and a piping hot cup of coffee, out onto the picnic table for a little quiet time.

Browse a neat collection of Western wear, Chico memorabilia, photographs, and more.

