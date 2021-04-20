Chiapas
Chiapas, Mexico
Photo courtesy of Adventure Life Journeys
Chiapas, MexicoActive travelers who like a shot of adrenaline with their culture head to Mexico’s southern-most state. Latin America travel specialist Adventure Life Journeys recently introduced a nine-day Chiapas Adventure package that takes participants into the countryside on a 20 to 25-mile bike trip; through the Lacanjá River’s class-three rapids on a half-day whitewater raft trip; and to the remote Yaxchilán Mayan ruins.
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.