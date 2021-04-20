Che Shale
The final mile of the drive from the resort town of Malindi to the secluded beachfront hotel Che Shale winds through lush vegetation and coconut-studded palms—a preview of the laid-back vacation that awaits you. The property itself is simple and stylish: guests sleep in thatched bandas
made with locally sourced materials and dine with sand between their toes on soft-shell crustaceans from the hotel’s organic crab farm. There are hidden nooks up wooden ladders to read or snooze in, but the party is down on the beach, a snorkeler’s delight thanks to warm Indian Ocean waters teeming with tropical fish. This stretch of coastline also gets great waves, and kitesurfers flock here, though the staff can arrange lessons for novices. There’s also an on-site boutique filled with swimwear, beach bags, straw hats, and more should you decide to extend your stay.