Château Richeux
Photo by Benoit Teillet
Château RicheuxIn 2008, chef Olivier Roellinger stunned the culinary world by shuttering his famous three-Michelin-starred restaurant to focus on more relaxing endeavors. This was good news, however, for guests of Château Richeux, his picturesque hotel in St-Méloir-des-Ondes. Set on a cliff overlooking the sea, the 1920s villa offers views of Mont St-Michel across the bay, and a serene space where guests can completely unplug.
Without TV or Wi-Fi, you must find entertainment in Château Richeux’s elegant, antique-strewn interiors and beautiful grounds, complete with terraced gardens and a blind for birders. Relax in one of 11 sophisticated rooms with ocean vistas, cozy up in an armchair with a hot toddy, or linger in the living room over a book about the region. Come dinnertime, book a table at the hotel’s singular Restaurant La Coquillage, where Chef Roellinger’s mastery is on full display in dishes of local seafood, produce, and spices. A breakfast of homemade pastries on the ocean terrace is another rare treat.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
You are forever a child when it comes to dessert at Château Richeux
Any meal in the restaurant at Chateau Richeux is a culinary delight, but the real magic begins when they pull out the dessert cart. Chef Olivier Roellinger feels that you should never stop being a kid and you can have whatever you want, as much as you want, as many times as you want from his fully loaded cart. The highlight being the millefeuille of the day made with vanilla from Madagascar, it will have you driving the three hours it takes to get there from Paris on a regular basis, or at least planning the trip!