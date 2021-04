Château de Belœil Rue du Château 11, 7970 Beloeil, Belgium

Books in Belgium My favorite room in the Château de Belœil is by far the library. One of the old regal gentlemen who once lived here started the library centuries ago and it has grown into quite a collection of books, with most of them being military based.



While visiting the chateau, be sure to have a closer look at some of the titles. Unfortunately in places like chateaux and castles, books have now