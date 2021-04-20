Charlie's Bar
San Nicolas
Proof Adventure is Possible on CruisesAfter visiting a Peruvian restaurant in Oranjestad recommended by an Afar traveler, we were advised to take a trip out to San Nicolas. Hopping on public transit we made our way to this town where we thought we would find Baby Beach however San Nicolas has no beach front (it's a former oil refinery town). What we found was Charlie's Bar (a true hoarder's paradise brimming with character), a street music festival and very friendly locals. It was a great trip!
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Sidle Up to Charlie’s Bar in San Nicholas
One of the world’s most legendary bars, Charlie’s opened in 1941 appealing to rowdy sailors who spread its fame in ports across the globe. The good times here are much tamer these days as friendly locals and visitors in search of the real Aruba have replaced the louts.