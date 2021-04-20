Charlie's Bar San Nicolas

Proof Adventure is Possible on Cruises After visiting a Peruvian restaurant in Oranjestad recommended by an Afar traveler, we were advised to take a trip out to San Nicolas. Hopping on public transit we made our way to this town where we thought we would find Baby Beach however San Nicolas has no beach front (it's a former oil refinery town). What we found was Charlie's Bar (a true hoarder's paradise brimming with character), a street music festival and very friendly locals. It was a great trip!