Cayman Brac Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands

Paradise, also known as Cayman Brac There is truly something for everyone in the Cayman Islands, and this adage never proved truer than when we spent one day noshing on gourmet island cuisine in glitzy Grand Cayman and the next bird-watching in the Cayman Brac Parrot Reserve.



So-named for the limestone outcrops that rise 140 feet above the sea at the island’s easternmost tip (“Brac” is Gaelic for bluff), Cayman Brac is perfectly suited to adventure and is home to world-class hiking, caving, climbing, fishing, diving, and, of course, bird watching. So after catching an afternoon flight from Grand Cayman (a breezy 40-minute puddle jumper with endless views of the impossibly blue ocean), we woke up early and headed to the reserve in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Cayman Brac Parrot, an endangered species found only on this little spit of land. We had been advised by locals that the best time for spotting the parrot was at dawn, and they were right; we spotted two within the first hour.



Around noon, we headed down to the beach to enjoy a picnic and a dip in the enchantingly warm ocean. Between sucking on local mangos and floating in the clear blue water, we managed to squeeze in a little snorkeling, and now consider ourselves experts on Brac’s spectacular ecosystems, marine and terrestrial. The rest of the day was spent exploring the island’s caves, hiking trails and delightfully local bars, and, as the sun started to set, I couldn't help but think that this place might just be paradise.

