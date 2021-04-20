Capital Teas, National Harbor
145 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 301-567-8327
Capital TeasSteps from the waterfront in National Harbor, Capital Teas is a cozy boutique and tea bar. Choose from more than 200 types of tea that are imported and blended into such popular combinations as Chai Masala, Moroccan Mint, and Capital Surprise (black and green teas with orange peel, jackfruit, and almonds). From herbal infusions and fruit tisanes to matés and oolong teas, you’ll find almost any variety you’re looking for. Featured in The Washington Post and DC Life Magazine, the store also carries all the accessories for steeping a perfect cup, including tea sets and infusers. But Capital Teas doesn’t think tea should be limited to just water. Try their special blends designed for infusing with cocktails, beer, and wine.
Photo by Nomadic Lass/Flickr.