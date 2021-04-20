Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rosa Mexicano National Harbor

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Website
| +1 301-567-1005
Refined Mexican Cuisine at Rosa Mexicano Oxon Hill Maryland United States

More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Mon 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Refined Mexican Cuisine at Rosa Mexicano

Thanks to its upscale, authentic fare, Rosa Mexicano was named a top Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., by Zagat. The chic dining destination, which is decorated with folk art masks, wood carvings, and rich colors, overlooks the Potomac River in National Harbor. Start your meal with guacamole prepared tableside. Then try the carnitas tacos—slow-braised pork and grilled pineapple served with homemade tortillas and chile and tomatillo salsas. Vegetarians can opt for the farmers' market tacos stuffed with roasted squash, grilled mushrooms, brussels sprouts, and macadamia nuts. To wash everything down, choose from more than 10 margaritas, red or white sangria, and a lengthy list of tequilas. If you have room for dessert, try an order of traditional churros served with three dipping sauces.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points