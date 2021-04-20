Rosa Mexicano National Harbor

Refined Mexican Cuisine at Rosa Mexicano
Thanks to its upscale, authentic fare, Rosa Mexicano was named a top Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C.
, by Zagat. The chic dining destination, which is decorated with folk art masks, wood carvings, and rich colors, overlooks the Potomac River in National Harbor. Start your meal with guacamole prepared tableside. Then try the carnitas tacos—slow-braised pork and grilled pineapple served with homemade tortillas and chile and tomatillo salsas. Vegetarians can opt for the farmers' market tacos stuffed with roasted squash, grilled mushrooms, brussels
sprouts, and macadamia nuts. To wash everything down, choose from more than 10 margaritas, red or white sangria, and a lengthy list of tequilas. If you have room for dessert, try an order of traditional churros served with three dipping sauces.