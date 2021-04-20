Where are you going?
The Capital Wheel

116 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Website
| +1 301-842-8650
Stunning Views from the Capital Wheel Oxon Hill Maryland United States

Fri - Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 10pm

Stunning Views from the Capital Wheel

Marvel at Washington, D.C.’s iconic skyline from the Capital Wheel. Located on National Harbor’s waterfront, the 180-foot observation wheel is the only one of its kind in the northeast United States. Bring the whole family or a gang of friends: up to eight people can fit into each of the 42 enclosed gondolas. From the top you’ll get a bird’s-eye view of the Potomac River and glimpse the Washington Monument, the Capitol, and Alexandria. Plan an evening ride to see the wheel aglow with 1.6 million LED lights.

Photo by Geoff Livingston/Flickr.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

