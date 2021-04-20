The Capital Wheel
116 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 301-842-8650
Fri - Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Stunning Views from the Capital WheelMarvel at Washington, D.C.’s iconic skyline from the Capital Wheel. Located on National Harbor’s waterfront, the 180-foot observation wheel is the only one of its kind in the northeast United States. Bring the whole family or a gang of friends: up to eight people can fit into each of the 42 enclosed gondolas. From the top you’ll get a bird’s-eye view of the Potomac River and glimpse the Washington Monument, the Capitol, and Alexandria. Plan an evening ride to see the wheel aglow with 1.6 million LED lights.
