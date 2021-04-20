Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Crab Cake Cafe

140 National Plaza
Website
| +1 240-766-2063
Crab Cakes with a Twist Oxon Hill Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Crab Cakes with a Twist

Located steps from the waterfront in National Harbor, Crab Cake Cafe glorifies its namesake crustacean. The restaurant serves six signature crab cake sandwiches—all made with jumbo lump meat—in addition to Maryland crab soup and crab melts. For a fusion of tropical and traditional, order the Hawaiian sandwich, which adds pineapple to the crab cake and coats it in coconut. But the menu, served for lunch and dinner, offers more than crab alone: you can also try the seafood gumbo served with an Old Bay cheddar corn muffin or a roasted vegetable sandwich with hand-cut fries. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to live up to Crab Cake Cafe’s motto: “Local flavors…twisted.”
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points