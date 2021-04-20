Crab Cakes with a Twist
Located steps from the waterfront in National Harbor, Crab Cake Cafe glorifies its namesake crustacean. The restaurant serves six signature crab cake sandwiches—all made with jumbo lump meat—in addition to Maryland crab soup and crab melts. For a fusion of tropical and traditional, order the Hawaiian sandwich, which adds pineapple to the crab cake and coats it in coconut. But the menu, served for lunch and dinner, offers more than crab alone: you can also try the seafood gumbo served with an Old Bay cheddar corn muffin or a roasted vegetable sandwich with hand-cut fries. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to live up to Crab Cake Cafe’s motto: “Local flavors…twisted.”