Hats In the Belfry
140 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 301-567-3079
Happy HatterLooking for a fun shopping experience? You need look no further than Hats in the Belfry. This iconic Washington, D.C. store, with its funky, memorable name, now has a branch in National Harbor.
The small store is bright and airy even though it’s crammed wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling hats with hats of all shapes and sizes for both men and women. Hats in the Belfry carries everything from the iconic baseball cap to cloches and summer straw hats for women and fedoras and driver caps for men. The inventory is very much current and seasonal so you’ll likely see something different with each visit. I have to admit, I can rarely resist the urge to try on a hat or two.
Recently, I fell for a newsboy cap with a real cork band that was really hard to resist if not for the fact that I already have something similar in my closet.
The hats are pricey but they are of high quality; what you buy will last for years!