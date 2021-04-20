Where are you going?
In 2017 California designated Oceanside one of 14 recognized Arts and Cultural Districts in the state. The community in north San Diego County is home to an active mix of artists, art galleries, and museums. The California Surf Museum, located a few blocks from the Oceanside Pier, is in a building designed to resemble a wave. Its mission is to preserve and showcase surf heritage including art and notable surfboards like the one Bethany Hamilton was riding when she was bitten by a tiger shark, and the board Eddie Aikau was last seen paddling when he disappeared off Lana'i in 1978. Museum shows have included a "Salute to Pipeline" and the thought-provoking “Surfers and the Vietnam War” that recreates the China Beach Surf Club where soldiers would go to escape the war. A small courtyard behind the museum, dubbed the Secret Spot, has murals painted by local surf cartoonist John Lamb.
