Caen Memorial Museum

Esplanade Général Eisenhower, 14050 Caen, France
Website
| +33 2 31 06 06 44
Caen Memorial Museum France

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Caen Memorial Museum

An absolute must-see for history buffs, this outstanding museum is devoted to warfare in the 20th century, with sections illustrating the beginnings of World War II, the D-day landings and the Battle of Normandy, and even the Cold War. A spiral ramp symbolizes the world’s descent into war, while videos, photographs, scale models, and actual aircraft bring the trauma to life. Just outside, visitors can pay their respects at a memorial commemorating World War II and the Battle for Caen, then tour three gardens named for America, Britain, and Canada, the main Allied nations involved in liberating France during the war.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

