Brophy Bros. Restaurant & Clam Bar 1559 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura, CA 93001, USA

More info Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

A Very Happy "Happy Hour" at Brophy Brothers What better way to enjoy the sunset—sipping an icy Margarita and sampling fresh foods during happy hour in Ventura. We visited Brophy Brothers in Ventura Harbor Village to try out its happy hour. We ordered oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, clam chowder and garlic backed clams. The clam chowder was the best I’ve ever had—and I’m very picky!. Everything tasted great and we were served by a very happy and accommodating wait staff. The portions were large enough that we made it a meal. What’s nice is that prices are about half of the restaurant’s regularly priced food and drinks. The weather was mild so we sat outside on the deck with a view of the harbor and the mountains. A perfect way to end a fall day! Happy hour at Brophy Brothers in Ventura runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.