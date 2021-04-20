Where are you going?
Brentwood Hotel

15 Gridley Street
Website
| +1 518-450-7861
Brentwood Hotel Saratoga Springs New York United States
Brentwood Hotel

With its white, single-story exterior and dark window frames, this 12-room inn on the Saratoga Race Course looks like a Tudor take on a vintage motor hotel. Once inside, however, visitors realize the boutique property is much more luxurious than a roadside motel. Rooms feature light-wood bed frames and equine-inspired art, while the bar offers an excellent wine and cocktail menu, which regular happy hours featuring Moscow mules served in copper mugs. There’s also an outdoor patio, where the hotel can arrange barbecue meals on request, and free bike rentals for those who wish to venture farther into town.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

