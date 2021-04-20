Boracay Island

Boracay's Best: New Year's Eve

Contrary to the opinion of many, Boracay is still a great place to welcome in the New Year. Having spent New Year's Eve in Boracay for 6 out of the past 11 years, I can confidently say that the recent influx in tourism (up 350% in 10 years) has not taken away from it's charm.



Ringing in the New Year should involve good food, creative cocktails, and a party atmosphere to your liking. In Boracay, everyone in your group will be happy.



We started with sunset drinks at Aysa (the most exclusive resort on the island). We had a fabulous dinner at Lemon iCafe. After that, we met up with our friends at Cocomanga's for Illusion Shakers and Jam Jars. Finally, we rang in the New Year on the beach watching all the fireworks from the Beachcomber Disco. The few of us that were left headed to Epic to welcome in the first sunrise of the year. Check out my blog for pictures (www.jetsetduet.com).



The food in Boracay is seriously some of the best and worst I've ever had. Read reviews before you go and don't miss the banana french toast at Real Coffee and the samosas at True Foods



You could spend a month on this tiny island and try something new every day.