Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Avila Beach Hotel

130 Penstraat, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 461 4377
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao
Avila Beach Hotel Curaçao

Avila Beach Hotel

Around since the 18th century, the Avila Beach Hotel is Curaçao’s longest operating hotel. The property’s signature Pen restaurant got its name from the English and Dutch governors who once used the hotel as a country residence, while its classic Schooner Bar has been a beach fixture since the 1950s. A variety of room types all have bright, modern décor and private balconies or patios. Some even have kitchenettes or fully outfitted apartments, which are perfect for families. For a distinctly Caribbean experience, book one of the Ocean Front Blues rooms, housed in an all-wood building on the pier with unbeatable water views.  

The resort features two beaches (one of which is exclusive to guests staying in suites), an infinity pool, and a fitness center with a sauna, steam room, and outdoor Jacuzzi. About a 20-minute walk from Willemstad’s UNESCO World Heritage buildings, it also offers a shuttle to town—a very welcome amenity on hot days. Check the resort schedule for weekly happy hours, live music, classical concerts, and arts events, and be sure to look for the vintage Rolls Royce inside the gift shop.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points