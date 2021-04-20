Where are you going?
Akureyri

Akureyri, Iceland
Although it’s home to only about 20,000 souls, Iceland’s second biggest city is often referred to as the capital of northern Iceland. A functioning port and fishing center, it has a surprisingly lively infrastructure with a slew of chic and traditional cafés and restaurants, art galleries, and even a nightclub, along with a fairly regular calendar of cultural events. Local sights to explore include the Akureyri Botanical Garden and Akureyri Art Museum, and the town is also a great base for day trips to Hrísey Island, Grímsey, Húsavík (where you can go whale-watching), and the otherworldly terrain of Lake Mývatn.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

Aaron King
almost 7 years ago

Icelandic Ponies

These mohawked ponies are everywhere in Iceland. If you have time, I recommend a trip abound the entire country. Whether you rent a car or hitchhike, you won't regret spending some time in this gorgeous place.
Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Center of Akureyri

One of the prettiest towns we saw in Iceland. We had a nice, relaxing walk in the center, enjoying the beautiful and colorful houses and cafes. We did not spend enough time there to really discover it but it's very nice place, quiet and very pleasing to a traveler's eye.
swati verma
almost 7 years ago

Lopapeysa, or Icelandic Sweater

My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. We started our trip from Reykjavik, driving south (anti-clockwise) and by this time on our 6th day in the country we were in a city called Akuriyeri in Northern Iceland. It is a very friendly city located in northern fjords. These beautiful Icelandic girls in their Lopapeysa sweaters and hats were offering free Christmas ale in July. We had some along with cod liver oil (you read it right) and blood sausages and thus became a part of some tourist-project. I think a part of Iceland's charm is its super friendly residents.
swati verma
almost 7 years ago

Heart shaped red lights

My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. We started our trip from Reykjavik, driving south (anti-clockwise) and by this time on our 6th day in the country we were in a city called Akuriyeri in Northern Iceland. A super friendly town, located in beautiful northern fjords where traffic lights are heart-shaped. What's not to love! :)
Phuong Trieu
almost 7 years ago

Akureyri Cathedral (Akureyrarkirkja)

Akureyri is such a quaint little town in Northern Iceland. I liked walking around at night time in the snow. It is safe and easy to get around.
Phuong Trieu
almost 7 years ago

Aurora borealis in late November snow

Aurora borealis over a bridge just outside Akureyri in the winter.
Phuong Trieu
almost 7 years ago

Akureyri is a beautiful town by the bay

I would recommend walking around Akureyri at night or early morning. Simply magnificent! You may catch school children walking through the snow to get to the bus. Or you may catch runners (yes, hardcore runners) running up the main hill at night.
Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago

Café Ilmur

Located in Ingimarshus, one of the oldest houses in the heart of town, Kaffi Ilmur will serve light fare and drinks as well as tradition and history.
On the menu you will find soups of the day and a salad bar, sandwiches, gourmet coffees and cakes. Various other sweets as well as hot and cold drinks and light alcoholic beverages.
I was attracted by the beautiful colors :)

