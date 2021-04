My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. We started our trip from Reykjavik, driving south (anti-clockwise) and by this time on our 6th day in the country we were in a city called Akuriyeri in Northern Iceland. It is a very friendly city located in northern fjords. These beautiful Icelandic girls in their Lopapeysa sweaters and hats were offering free Christmas ale in July. We had some along with cod liver oil (you read it right) and blood sausages and thus became a part of some tourist-project. I think a part of Iceland's charm is its super friendly residents.