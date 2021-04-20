Café Ilmur

Located in Ingimarshus, one of the oldest houses in the heart of town, Kaffi Ilmur will serve light fare and drinks as well as tradition and history.

On the menu you will find soups of the day and a salad bar, sandwiches, gourmet coffees and cakes. Various other sweets as well as hot and cold drinks and light alcoholic beverages.

I was attracted by the beautiful colors :)