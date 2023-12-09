The Super-Yacht Featured in The Crown Is Available to Book

Those watching the sixth and final season of Netflix’s The Crown are familiar with scenes featuring the late Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki this season) and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) onboard the Al-Fayed family’s extremely luxurious yacht.

If it’s got you dreaming of sitting on the end of a diving board above the Mediterranean Sea in a turquoise bathing suit, well, we have good news for you: You can charter the yacht for a cool $615,000 per week during the off-season.

There may have been some tense moments between Diana and Dodi on the yacht, but that doesn’t take away from its splendor. Courtesy of Burgess

The 239-foot super-yacht featured in the show this season is called Titiana and it’s listed for charter with luxury boat charter company Burgess, which refers to itself as the “go-to yacht brokerage for television and film.” According to Burgess, Titiana was used as a stand-in for Mohamed Al-Fayed’s Codecasa super-yacht Bash (then named Jonikal). The yacht famously hosted the princess, her two sons William and Harry (played by Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards), and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed on a trip to St. Tropez in 1997, a week before she and Dodi died in Paris. Their time on the yacht, and some of the iconic paparazzi photos of it, are recreated in part one of season six.

While some of the decor was designed to align more with the 1990s time frame of the show, the Titiana super-yacht still exudes the same opulence. Courtesy of Burgess

“When it came to scenes of Diana and Dodi on the yacht, they did indeed film those moments on a boat on the Mediterranean,” writes Lucy Ford in an article for Netflix’s companion website for fans, Tudum. She quotes Debicki as saying, “It was a very big, fancy boat. It was enormous and kind of outrageous and exactly what the story needed. That was pretty extraordinary, to be on a big boat like that with bedrooms the size of people’s apartments. We never really took that for granted.”

Production designer Martin Childs told Tudum, “The whole schedule was based around the availability of the biggest yacht.”

The Titiana, which is that biggest yacht, was built by luxury yacht company Lürssen in 2006 and has undergone two major makeovers since then. It was originally designed by naval architect Espen Øino, and boasts a light and airy interior with dark wood trim and blue and white textiles, as well as plenty of large windows and outdoor space. The yacht has seven cabins, including two owner’s suites, and sleeps up to 12 guests. Each cabin has a spacious en suite marble bathroom.

And while the Titiana is a contemporary vessel, with modern furnishings and finishes, according to Tudum, the team had to “’90s-ify” the yacht’s interiors for filming. This involved adding “bulky lamps, varnished teak wood, and particular shades of turquoise and cream,” reports Ford. “The yacht obviously exists as a contemporary yacht,” Alison Harvey, the Crown’s head set decorator told Tudum. “We just had to bring in more ’90s fabric and more ’90s-flavor pictures and paintings and make it a little less on point in terms of proper super-yacht decor today.”

Among the many showstoppers onboard the Titiana is a pool with a swim-up bar with ocean views. Courtesy of Burgess

The Titiana includes a sea-level beach club, a pool and Jacuzzi with a swim-up bar, a sauna, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a personal trainer, a massage room with an onboard masseuse, a beauty salon with a beautician, and a sky lounge with a drop-down cinema. A 21-person crew attends to guests’ every need.

Also included in the weekly charter, which ranges from $615,000 to $715,000 per week, are two boat tenders, two Jet Skis, two sailing dinghies, two Seabobs, two stand-up paddleboards, two kayaks, an e-Foil, surfboards, snorkeling and diving gear, water skis, and inflatable aquatic slides and jumping pads.