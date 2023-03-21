How Riyadh Is Transforming into a Must-Visit Center of Saudi Art

During the last century, Saudi’s capital, Riyadh, steadily developed into a global center of commerce. Today travelers interested in art and architecture can enjoy traces of the old city and its artistic glories throughout Riyadh, in addition to the profound modernization that saw the town blossom to a metropolis of nearly 8 million people.

Thanks to the Saudi Vision 2030 framework, whose initiatives include Riyadh Art, visitors to the capital will now have the opportunity to experience Arabic art and culture like never before.

A rich history

The ruins of At Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Whether it’s the ornate minarets from which calls to prayer are issued, or the colorful tapestries found in the century-old shopping stalls of the Souq Al-Zal, there’s a long, proud history of art and design in Riyadh. In the northwest of the city, the many 15th-century palaces of the At-Turaif District represent such important examples of regional Najdi architecture that the neighborhood has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Masmak Fortress, a 19th-century expression of that era’s distinctive adobe-based style of construction, also stands as an invaluable part of Saudi architectural history.

On the site of the former Murabba Palace in the city’s southern end, meanwhile, the King Abdulaziz Historical Centerstraddles the line between past and present. Serving as the royal palace for Saudi’s first ruler, the building was the first to be completed outside of the old city walls. It has since evolved into a central focal point for visitors to the ever-expanding capital. Today, alongside the Palace, the Historical Center contains a litany of resources for travelers interested in the country’s heritage, including a public library, auditorium, and, most strikingly, the Saudi National Museum.

Constructed in 1999, the National Museum was designed to mimic the sweeping Red Sand Dunes outside the city, offering visitors an overview of Arabic life from prehistory to the present day. Highlights include the skeletal remains of dinosaurs that once roamed the Arabian Peninsula, glimpses into everyday life in the pre-Islamic era, a large hall showcasing models of Makkah—and the role founding King Abdulaziz had in its construction.

JAX to the future

A light display at a festival in Riyadh

Though Jenadriyah is uniquely fixated on Riyadh’s past, it’s far from the only festival in town worth seeking out. In recent years, the establishment of Riyadh Season has seen the city play host to major international acts such as BTS, while Noor Riyadh, the Saudi festival of light, transforms the capital into one giant art installation through the illuminating work of artists from more than twenty countries.

As the site of two of the city’s most innovative festivals, the JAX District represents a new chapter in Riyadh’s history. Found west of At-Turaif, just beyond the old city walls in the historic neighborhood of Diriyah, the JAX District is the creative core of a $20 billion plan to revitalize this urban area. In turn, the District has hosted the Saudi Design Festival , celebrated for an entire week in January of each year, as well as the country’s first Diriyah Biennale of contemporary art, held onsite from December to March.

As the latter celebrates Saudi art on a global scale every other year, the affiliated Diriyah Biennale Foundation keeps things interesting on the local side each and every day, enlisting local artists through a range of onsite events, workshops, and exhibitions. In addition, the Islamic Arts Biennale , will be held in the city of Jeddah from January 23 to April 23, 2023.

Betting on tomorrow

The Green Riyadh Project in Riyadh city

Of course, plans for Riyadh extend far beyond the warehouse walls of the JAX District. Amidst the neighboring, mixed-use Diriyah Gate development, there are plans in place to launch Diriyah Art Oasis, the world’s first digital art center of its size. Set in a 10,000-square-meter complex, the space will feature multiple studios and workspaces, plus an entire academy devoted to new media and contemporary art research, machine learning, and more.

Traveling with friends

Book a tour and experience all the history and culture Riyadh has to offer.

As Riyadh continues to rapidly evolve, visitors to the city have much to gain by enlisting a certified tour operator to help provide context. For those interested in immersing themselves in the history of the region, Alboraq offers several options for group travel, including single-day tours covering the highlights of the city center, and week-long treks throughout the region of Nadj.

Those travelers looking to embrace the city’s contemporary culture in style should consult Quintessentially for customized, private itineraries, concierge services, and more. Or, for a bit of everything new under the sun, Zahid Travel offers a comprehensive tour package including visits to Saudi’s other groundbreaking sites, from the ancient oasis of AlUla to Hail, the city which helped inspire the setting of the legendary One Thousand and One Nights.