Why Colombia Should Be Your Next Dream Trip

A leader in sustainable tourism, this Latin American country offers nature in spades, plus fascinating history and vibrant culture that rewards all travelers.

Beyond Bogotá’s museums and Cartagena’s colonial streets lies a rich Colombian wilderness just waiting to be explored. With everything from mountains and rivers to canyons and waterfalls, the country offers outdoor adventure in addition to history and culture, making it a multifaceted place to visit. To protect its natural resources as well as its local communities, Colombia is laser-focused on sustainable tourism, doing everything from increasing its protected areas to partnering with travel companies like Gate 1 Travel, G Adventures, Big Five, and The Travel Corporation that contribute to the regions where they operate. What this means for travelers is that a trip here can be both a vacation and an opportunity to give back—to the environment as well as the Colombian people. Below, we’ve rounded up even more reasons why Colombia should be at the top of your list, whether you’re looking for somewhere exotic yet accessible, with proximity and cost efficient to travel safely, a chance to do good, or simply some fun in a spectacular place. The country has created a welcoming new normal With the government’s support of the travel industry, Colombia makes an ideal next destination. In the wake of COVID-19, Colombia implemented a range of relief initiatives specifically for the travel industry. To ensure a strong infrastructure for tourists, the country launched Colombia Responds, an extended credit line for the tourism and aviation sectors, and provided tools for refocusing, resizing, and redesigning travel businesses. It also shifted its successful Export Training Program in Tourism to fully virtual courses on biosecurity, sustainability, and more, and reduced the sales tax on flights that have Colombia as an origin or destination. With several international flights to and from the U.S. as well as many other Central and South American countries having resumed as of September 19, the country is open and ready to accept travelers in a responsible way. Colombia is a global leader in sustainable tourism Waterfalls and verdant valleys are just a couple of the natural wonders worth visiting and protecting. Committed to protecting its land and people, Colombia is interested in attracting a very specific type of tourism—one that benefits its visitors and itself, and that can be used as a vehicle for growth. To do so, the country recently became a founding member of The Future of Tourism Coalition, joining organizations like Green Destinations, Tourism Cares, and The Travel Foundation to prioritize the needs of destinations and their communities in the post-pandemic travel era. “The future of tourism is creating enriching travel experiences that also have a positive impact on people, the planet, and wildlife,” says Paula Vlamings, CEO of Tourism Cares. “Colombia’s early commitment to The Future of Tourism Coalition demonstrates great leadership…in applying sustainability and recovery as interconnected priorities.” Colombia is also working with companies with international sustainable certifications, like the Rain Forest Alliance and TourCert, to help protect the environment, engage local people, and contribute to the further development of the country. Says ProColombia president Flavia Santoro Trujillo, “Our post-pandemic goal is for travelers to explore destinations while staying committed to leaving a positive impact in touristic places and communities, which is also in keeping with the new demands in tourism.”

As of now, 15.6 percent of Colombia’s national territory has been designated as a protected area. The country also has 21 sustainable tourist destinations certified by the Colombian Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism. Additionally, Colombia partnered with the United States Agency for International Development to promote the conservation of biodiversity in the country and is working on a sustainable tourism policy to reduce the environmental footprint of travel. “If Colombia follows the precepts of sustainability, it may be one of the main ones, or perhaps the main destination for nature trips,” says global sustainability leader Costas Christ. Finally, Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Tourism recently presented a new sustainability-focused amendment to the General Law of Tourism. Designed to play a key role in the country’s post-pandemic recovery, the proposed bill formally recognizes that the protection of the environment and local communities is crucial for Colombia’s tourism industry rebound. Says Santoro, “This mandate is a clear signal that our country is committed to ensuring tourism is used as a force for good.” Tourism Cares is planning a Meaningful Travel Summit in Medellín Medellín’s year-round good weather gives it the nickname, “City of Eternal Spring.” With the mission to “use travel as a powerful tool for global good,” Tourism Cares provides the tools and resources for the travel industry to create positive social, environmental, and economic impact around the world. A significant part of the organization’s work is its Meaningful Travel Summits, which harness the collective power of the travel industry to tackle the big issues facing tourist destinations, like struggling workforces, neglected historic sites, disappearing cultures, and declining natural resources. Tourism Cares will host one of its summits in Medellín in 2021, focusing its attention on a city that thanks to a robust appealing product, its social transformation success and innovation is becoming a tourism hotspot. Participants will get to witness how Colombia is transitioning to a responsible tourism powerhouse as well as how the country is poised to bring nature tourism to travelers. They’ll also learn about the effect of climate change on Colombia’s natural resources and indigenous communities and work together on ideas for how to foster more sustainable travel practices. If Tourism Cares is paying attention to Colombia, then travelers should, too. There’s endless nature to explore A flower vendor in Medellín, which hosts a famous annual flower festival. Medellín is one of Colombia’s top cities in terms of tourism growth. Visitors can witness the changes in places like Comuna 13, where they can learn from the local community and see how tourism can be an engine of social transformation with new infrastructure fueling street art and performances and walking tours. Travelers here can also look forward to an abundance of parks and public spaces, surrounded by the beautiful landscapes of the Aburra Valley. Go birdwatching, hiking, or biking in the Arví Park ecotourism reserve; participate in some agrotourism; or tour the city’s Joaquín Antonio Uribe Botanical Garden, home to over 30 acres of trees, flowers, and more. Places near Medellín such as the little town Guatapé—home to a volcanic rock named El Peñol that’s more than 7,000 feet tall—are worth exploring, too. Elsewhere in the country, travelers can go fishing in La Macarena in Meta and explore Caño Cristales, a jungle river called the “the rainbow that melted” for its crystal-clear water that showcases multicolored plants. Or you can discover the Coffee Cultural Landscape, located in the Cocora Valley where you’ll see Colombia’s national tree, the wax palm, and a great variety of flora and fauna, many in danger of extinction. The peaceful town of Salento in Quindío offers views of the Cocora Valley and its hiking opportunities.

