Why Air Canada Signature Service Means (a Whole New Kind of) Business

Covering 4,400 square feet, the reopened Air Canada Signature Suite at Vancouver International Airport is a stylish lounge with a 105-guest capacity. This intimate setting provides a dreamy, sustainably minded sanctuary for travelers in transit with thoughtful, top-notch amenities that showcase award-winning Canadian talent and hospitality. Access to the Air Canada Signature Suite is available to eligible customers.

That means you can escape the airport bustle and experience the glamour of the air travel of yesteryear, reimagined for today—all part of Air Canada Signature Service. Air Canada Signature Service is Air Canada’s solution for international business-class travel. It’s an all-encompassing premium collection of features including the Air Canada Signature Class cabin, the Air Canada Signature Suite at both Toronto and Vancouver international airports, and much more to enhance every moment of traveling by air.

A seamless experience, from beginning to end

Air Canada

The well-designed appeal of flying with Air Canada Signature Service begins at the airport with priority services. With dedicated check-in areas, expedited security clearance, access to the Air Canada Signature Suite, exclusive boarding lanes, and priority baggage handling, eligible customers can expect an efficient yet comfortable airport experience. Air Canada Concierges can assist with all your travel and airport matters including ticketing, connections, upgrades, baggage handling, and special in-flight meal requirements. If you have any personal requests such as hotel and restaurant bookings, theatre ticket reservations, or limousine service, they’re your immediate resource for any and all of those needs.

Plus, customers traveling back to the U.S. clear U.S. customs in Canada through a dedicated counter, landing in the U.S. as a domestic passenger without waiting in queues. To make your connections easy, Air Canada also provides automatic baggage transfer, so you can breeze through the airport.

Design inspired by Canadian culture and landscape

The trademark richness of Canadian cultural diversity provides inspiration to the design and décor of the Air Canada Signature Suite. Two sculptures by Vancouver artist Jordy Buckles and a stainless-steel photography piece, the work of Montreal-based artist Nicolas Ruel, help give a deeper sense of place even if you don’t step foot outside the airport.

These pieces and other design choices making the Air Canada Signature Suite an elegant refuge are thanks to acclaimed Montreal architecture and design firm Heekyung Duquette. Emblazoned bronze panels run throughout the space, evoking the beauty of Vancouver’s landscape. Other highlights include bar tops made from local stone, a custom chandelier, and a floor-to-ceiling wine display showcasing premium wines from British Columbia and around the world.

Decor in the Air Canada Signature Suite at the Vancouver International Airport Britney Gill Photography

World-class cuisine and wine

The Air Canada Signature Suite has also established itself as a dining destination offering a true taste of Canada. Like its successful counterpart at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (opened in December 2017 and recipient of the 2021 Skytrax Best Business Class Lounge in North America award), this lounge includes a restaurant offering à la carte dining from award-winning Chef David Hawksworth, owner of the acclaimed Hawksworth Restaurant and Nightingale in Vancouver.

The menu changes seasonally and currently features dishes including poached halibut, flat iron steak, green pea papad kabab, and the chef’s Hawksworth Burger. Enjoy premium beer, champagne, or a craft cocktail like a savory concoction of French 37, a mix of Moët & Chandon Brut Rosé, Apple Ciroc, and Galliano vanilla, or the Gate E77: Julio Blanco with Charteuse, agave, lime, and mint. For a quick bite, choose from the bar menu or the all-day buffet.

Savor a premium selection of beer, champagne and cocktails at the Air Canada Signature Suite. Britney Gill Photography

Unparalleled amenities onboard and off

The Air Canada Signature Suite offers an array of comforts including skincare products from Molton Brown, complimentary Wi-Fi, and relaxing workspaces too. The perks continue in-flight in the Air Canada Signature Class cabin. Award-winning sommelier, Véronique Rivest, designed the wine list which spans a mix of old- and new-world vintages including a Canadian wine selection, based on how perceptions of taste shift at 30,000 feet and to pair with the cuisine on offer. Plus, new eco-friendly coasters are made entirely by upcycling “urban harvested” chopsticks from the Vancouver-based maker of homegoods, ChopValue. You can also revel in amenities like lie-flat beds made even cozier with a duvet, plush mattress pad, and a personal touchscreen entertainment system equipped with more than 600 hours of programming and noise-cancelling headphones.

Lie-flat beds in the Air Canada Signature Class cabin Air Canada

Reopening the Air Canada Signature Suite is one of many ways Air Canada demonstrates their ongoing commitment to being a top airline in the world. In addition to offering services that embody the finest Canadian hospitality (the team also received the 2021 Skytrax Best Staff in Canada and North America award), the airline continues to provide more sustainable and best-in-class offerings including new fuel-efficient aircrafts, an expansion of its North American routes, and ongoing refurbishments to Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounges. Flying with Air Canada takes you to the next level in more ways than one.