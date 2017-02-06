Where to Go Next: 4 U.S. Cities to Visit Now

Baltimore

The city’s empty industrial spaces are buzzing with new energy these days. The 50,000-square-foot food hall R. House, once an auto shop, rolled open its garage doors in December with seven restaurants, a café, an ice cream shop, and a bar. Early this year, West Coast hotel brand Pendry opens its first eastern outpost on Fell’s Point Recreation Pier. The 1914 building was originally a dance hall and social hub for Baltimore’s immigrants, and the former ballroom will now become a banquet space. The whole city is easier than ever to explore after the October launch of a 24/7 bike share program with a fleet of both eight-gear and electric-assist rides.

Oklahoma City

Over the past two decades, Oklahoma City has spent $5 billion constructing schools, a sports arena, and a mile-long canal that winds through Bricktown, a once-vacant warehouse district. The neighborhood and adjacent Midtown are growing up with additions such as Bleu Garten, OKC’s first food truck park, and the new 21c Museum Hotel. Built inside an old Ford Motor Company assembly plant, the hotel also houses a free contemporary art museum. Another pleasant surprise? The city’s phenomenal Vietnamese food, at spots such as Pho Lien Hoa in the Asian District. Owner Lien Le started the restaurant, which offers more than a dozen types of pho, after moving from Saigon to Oklahoma City in the ’90s.

Nashville