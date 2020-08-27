When Natural Disasters Strike During COVID, Where Can People Safely Go?

Courtesy of Airbnb
Aug 27, 2020
The Sheep Fire is burning within the North Complex fires in Northern California.
As California firefighters battle hundreds of blazes and as a Category 4 hurricane barrels toward Texas and Louisiana, evacuees are challenged to find safe refuge amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As if enduring the worst pandemic of the century weren’t enough—now tens of thousands of people in California, Texas, and Louisiana need to figure out how to safely find shelter from the threat of wildfires and a potentially devastating hurricane while also remaining safe amid the risks posed by COVID-19.
“They come to the temporary evacuations points hoping to make sense of a mad-dash evacuation, sometimes with minimal belongings. They are afraid for their homes, their friends and their families, and yes, they are afraid of COVID,” Denise Everhart, division disaster executive for the American Red Cross—Pacific Division, said in a statement on Thursday about the California wildfire evacuees that the American Red Cross is currently assisting.
More than 700 wildfires have now burned over 1.32 million acres across California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). Two of those fires—the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Napa and Sonoma Counties, and the SCU Lightning Complex fire in Santa Clara and Alameda Counties—are among the largest wildfires in California’s history.
The American Red Cross has helped 3,000 people in California find refuge from the wildfires with emergency lodging that includes a mix of shelters and hotels. And the state has compiled a list of temporary shelter locations.
But the concern with shelters is that they bring together large groups of people, which can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“Whenever we have people who are in constant contact with one another that don’t normally live together, there’s definitely a risk of transmission of COVID,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase stated at a press briefing on Monday.
For those who have no alternative, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers this guidance on how to protect yourself and others from the risks of COVID-19 while in a temporary shelter due to a natural disaster:
Those who are evacuating in Texas and Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday as what’s being described as an “unsurvivable” Category 4 storm, will be facing the same issue—where to shelter safely from the storm, while not increasing their risks of COVID-19 exposure and transmission.
The Texas Hurricane Center offers a list of reception centers for evacuees, and the American Red Cross has numerous shelters set up in Texas and Louisiana where it is already housing thousands of evacuees.
Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, said that coronavirus testing will be provided at some shelters in the state, according to a USA Today report. And Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that personal protective equipment will be provided at shelters as well.
In light of the challenges the coronavirus pandemic adds to the already difficult circumstances for those fleeing natural disasters, the need for evacuees to shelter in hotels or in homes has been amplified.
In California’s Santa Cruz County, where the CZU August Lightning Complex fire has burned more than 80,000 acres, officials have compiled a list of available hotel rooms in the area, including whether pets are allowed and if the hotel is offering any kind of discount. The City of San Jose has also compiled a list of hotels that are offering discounts to evacuees. They include Aloft Santa Clara, AC Hotel Downtown San Jose, Doubletree by Hilton San Jose, Fairmont San Jose, Hayes Mansion, Hotel de Anza, San Jose Marriott, and the Westin San Jose, among several others.
Those who are in need of lodging can apply for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The California wildfires and Hurricane Laura have been officially declared disasters by FEMA, which means that those directly impacted qualify for aid and can apply online if they need to rent a temporary space to live in due to the disaster and they don’t have insurance coverage for temporary housing, as well as for reimbursement of short-term hotel costs not covered by insurance.
Santa Cruz officials are also asking that those who are not in an evacuation zone to consider opening their home to others.
Access to temporary housing in the midst of a disaster is something that vacation rental platform Airbnb tries to facilitate with its Open Homes initiative, which seeks to connect those who need housing with those who are willing to offer it free of charge in times of crisis.
With the vast wildfires in California, Airbnb needs more housing than is currently available. Those who are interested in opening up their homes to people who have been displaced by the fires can visit Airbnb’s Northern California wildfires assistance page to learn more about how they can help.
Airbnb is also offering travel vouchers to wildfire relief workers to cover the cost of accommodations. The platform plans to establish an Open Homes program in the Gulf region should the need arise following Hurricane Laura.
