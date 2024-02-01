A New Hot Spring Has Opened in Iceland, and This Round-Trip Flight Deal Includes a Visit

Iceland’s flag carrier has just given you a very good reason to book your next trip to the country.

From now through February 20, Icelandair is running a hot springs getaway deal that starts at $879 and includes round-trip airfare from several U.S. gateways; an excursion to Hvammsvík Hot Springs, 45 minutes outside of Reykjavík; and a tour of Iceland’s south coast, among other inclusions.

The deal applies to travel that takes place between March 1 and May 28, for a stay in Iceland that is at least 3 nights and no more than 30 nights.

The U.S. departure gateways for the hot springs promotion include Boston (BOS); Chicago (ORD); Denver (DEN); Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP); New York City (JFK); Newark, New Jersey (EWR); Portland, Oregon (PDX); Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU); Seattle (SEA); and Washington, D.C. (IAD). The deal is for standard economy fares, which include one checked bag, one carry-on, and advance seat assignments.

One of the main highlights of the Icelandair package is a 4.5-hour excursion to Hvammsvík Hot Springs, which will include unlimited access to eight natural-spring-fed pools (ranging from a chilly 52 degrees Fahrenheit to a balmy 107), a steam room, the resort’s beaches, changing rooms, and private showers.

Situated on the Atlantic Ocean, Hvammsvík Hot Springs opened in 2022 as one of Iceland’s newest geothermal bathing destinations with a focus on its natural surroundings. A former World War II allied troops barrack, the facilities include a historic hot spring that dates back decades.

In addition to the hot springs, there are several homes on the property available for overnight stays, for those looking to extend their visit and explore the area’s black-sand beaches, fields, and cliffs. There are also numerous hiking trails, paddleboards to borrow, and activities such as an ocean plunge and breath-work sessions. The on-site Stormur Bistro & Bar showcases local seafood, including a seafood soup and a shrimp and egg sandwich—available to both day visitors and overnight guests.

Enhance a soothing soak with a visit to the Seljalandsfoss waterfall during a tour of the southern coast. Photo by Robert Lukeman/Unsplash

Additionally, the Icelandair package includes a 10-hour guided tour of Iceland’s south coast, with stops in the seaside village of Vík—home to nearby basalt columns and puffins—and at the breathtaking waterfalls at Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss.

Back in the capital of Reykjavík, travelers will be able to sign up for a hop-on-hop-off sightseeing bus during one day of their visit, and see a lava show aimed at educating visitors about volcanic activity, both of which are included in the airline’s package. There’s the option to bundle a hotel stay into the package, as Icelandair provides a variety of options at different price points.