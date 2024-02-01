Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  January 31, 2024

A New Hot Spring Has Opened in Iceland, and This Round-Trip Flight Deal Includes a Visit

Now through February 20, travelers can treat themselves to an airfare deal that includes thermal soaking at the new Hvammsvík Hot Springs in Iceland.

Two people soaking in one of eight baths at Hvammsvík Hot Springs in Iceland with the ocean and green cliffs in the background

Opened in 2022, Hvammsvík Hot Springs is situated on the Atlantic Ocean, and it features eight thermal pools.

Courtesy of Hvammsvík Hot Springs

Iceland’s flag carrier has just given you a very good reason to book your next trip to the country.

From now through February 20, Icelandair is running a hot springs getaway deal that starts at $879 and includes round-trip airfare from several U.S. gateways; an excursion to Hvammsvík Hot Springs, 45 minutes outside of Reykjavík; and a tour of Iceland’s south coast, among other inclusions.

The deal applies to travel that takes place between March 1 and May 28, for a stay in Iceland that is at least 3 nights and no more than 30 nights.

The U.S. departure gateways for the hot springs promotion include Boston (BOS); Chicago (ORD); Denver (DEN); Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP); New York City (JFK); Newark, New Jersey (EWR); Portland, Oregon (PDX); Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU); Seattle (SEA); and Washington, D.C. (IAD). The deal is for standard economy fares, which include one checked bag, one carry-on, and advance seat assignments.

One of the main highlights of the Icelandair package is a 4.5-hour excursion to Hvammsvík Hot Springs, which will include unlimited access to eight natural-spring-fed pools (ranging from a chilly 52 degrees Fahrenheit to a balmy 107), a steam room, the resort’s beaches, changing rooms, and private showers.

Situated on the Atlantic Ocean, Hvammsvík Hot Springs opened in 2022 as one of Iceland’s newest geothermal bathing destinations with a focus on its natural surroundings. A former World War II allied troops barrack, the facilities include a historic hot spring that dates back decades.

In addition to the hot springs, there are several homes on the property available for overnight stays, for those looking to extend their visit and explore the area’s black-sand beaches, fields, and cliffs. There are also numerous hiking trails, paddleboards to borrow, and activities such as an ocean plunge and breath-work sessions. The on-site Stormur Bistro & Bar showcases local seafood, including a seafood soup and a shrimp and egg sandwich—available to both day visitors and overnight guests.

Seljalandsfoss waterfall in Iceland, with green cliffs and meadows all around

Enhance a soothing soak with a visit to the Seljalandsfoss waterfall during a tour of the southern coast.

Photo by Robert Lukeman/Unsplash

Additionally, the Icelandair package includes a 10-hour guided tour of Iceland’s south coast, with stops in the seaside village of Vík—home to nearby basalt columns and puffins—and at the breathtaking waterfalls at Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss.

Back in the capital of Reykjavík, travelers will be able to sign up for a hop-on-hop-off sightseeing bus during one day of their visit, and see a lava show aimed at educating visitors about volcanic activity, both of which are included in the airline’s package. There’s the option to bundle a hotel stay into the package, as Icelandair provides a variety of options at different price points.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is a deputy editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
WATCH
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
3 Great Travel Pillows to Buy—Editor Tested & Reviewed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Why You Shouldn’t Put Your Suitcase On the Bed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Are Packing Cubes Worth It?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Tips for Flying With Food
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Does Rolling vs. Folding Clothes Actually Save You Space in Your Suitcase?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
How Bad is Flying for the Environment, Really?
From Our Partners
Hiking among Asheville’s gorgeous landscapes is a popular pastime among travelers and locals alike.
Where to Travel Next
The Ultimate BIPOC Guide to the Outdoors in Asheville
Sponsored by
Family Beach Fire.jpg
Where to Travel Next
This Underrated Florida Island Is a Nature Lover’s Dream Destination
Sponsored by
The exterior Story Parlor—a brick building with tall arched glass windows.
Art + Culture
Why This Asheville Venue Is a Must-See
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Southwest Credit Card With Companion Pass
Loyalty + Rewards
Score a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers
February 06, 2024 01:07 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
Opt out of Face Scans, Be Screened in Private—Airport Rights You Need to Know
Air Travel News
Opt Out of Facial Scans, Request a Private Screening—Every Flier Has These Basic Airport Rights
February 05, 2024 07:45 PM
 · 
Kristen Leigh Painter
A group of young women dressed in yukatas in front of a shrine in Kyoto
Visas + Passports
Japan Just Announced a New Digital Nomad Visa—Here’s What You Need to Know
February 05, 2024 06:54 PM
 · 
Mae Hamilton
A blue Breeze Airways aircraft taking off in front of a control tower
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Just Added These 13 New Airports to Its Network
February 02, 2024 06:43 PM
 · 
Bill Fink