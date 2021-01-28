U.S. Officials Consider COVID Testing Requirement for Domestic Travel

On the same day that mandatory COVID-19 testing for international arrivals into the United States went into effect, a CDC official told reporters that a similar rule is being considered for domestic travel.

During a January 26 media call, Dr. Marty Cetron, director for the CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, was asked whether new domestic travel testing requirements are a possibility.

“We’re actively looking at it,” said Cetron. “We realize that there’s been a dramatic evolution and increase in both testing platforms and testing capacity. I think this is a really important part of our toolkit to combat this pandemic.”

The media briefing followed a January 21 presidential proclamation signed by President Joe Biden reinforcing that all international passengers flying into the United States who are age two and older—including returning U.S. citizens—must now provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding, as per a CDC order that went into effect on January 26.

That proclamation also stated that the government would be looking into “additional public health measures for domestic travel.”

The increased vigilance with regards to international and domestic travel—in the same proclamation Biden also mandated mask-wearing for travel in the U.S.—comes as coronavirus variants that have been identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil have been found to be potentially more contagious than previous variants. Cetron noted that “the emergence of the new variants has highlighted a new challenge in this race that we have with infection versus vaccination.”