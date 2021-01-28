U.S. Officials Consider COVID Testing Requirement for Domestic Travel

Jan 28, 2021
COVID-19 testing has been offered at Los Angeles International Airport for some time.
The CDC is “actively looking” into the possibility.
On the same day that mandatory COVID-19 testing for international arrivals into the United States went into effect, a CDC official told reporters that a similar rule is being considered for domestic travel.
During a January 26 media call, Dr. Marty Cetron, director for the CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, was asked whether new domestic travel testing requirements are a possibility.
“We’re actively looking at it,” said Cetron. “We realize that there’s been a dramatic evolution and increase in both testing platforms and testing capacity. I think this is a really important part of our toolkit to combat this pandemic.”
The media briefing followed a January 21 presidential proclamation signed by President Joe Biden reinforcing that all international passengers flying into the United States who are age two and older—including returning U.S. citizens—must now provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding, as per a CDC order that went into effect on January 26.
That proclamation also stated that the government would be looking into “additional public health measures for domestic travel.”
The increased vigilance with regards to international and domestic travel—in the same proclamation Biden also mandated mask-wearing for travel in the U.S.—comes as coronavirus variants that have been identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil have been found to be potentially more contagious than previous variants. Cetron noted that “the emergence of the new variants has highlighted a new challenge in this race that we have with infection versus vaccination.”
As the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues throughout the United States, President Biden has vowed to order enough doses and administer them at a rate that would “fully vaccinate 300 [million] Americans by the end of the summer, beginning of the fall," according to remarks made by the president on January 26. Thus, it will still be several months before the majority of Americans are fully vaccinated.
Until then, “As these variants increase, the risks of international travel really are highlighted by the urgency that President Biden and this administration have taken to combat the virus and use all measures that we have at our disposal here,” Cetron said.
Among those measures is testing. “At this point in time, we don’t have evidence that these variant strains have evaded our ability to detect them with the testing strategies out there,” he said.
Cetron said he felt encouraged by the increase in the types and amount of COVID-19 tests available and in the number of tests that are being administered in the United States. One thing is certain: If testing will ultimately be required for domestic travel, we’re definitely going to need a lot more of those swabs.
