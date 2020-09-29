U.S. Customs Is Bringing Preclearance to These Foreign Airports

The United States and Belgium struck a deal Monday to implement preclearance operations at Brussels Airport, meaning travelers will be able to pass through customs and immigration before their flight and bypass inspection upon arrival. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) expects the program in Brussels to be available to U.S.-bound passengers within the next 18 months to 2 years.

The move is part of newly reinvigorated effort to expand preclearance to additional foreign airports, CBP said during a press call on Tuesday.

The original goal of the program was to “be preclearing upwards of one-third of international arrivals,” Clint Lamm, CBP’s director of preclearance field operations, said on the call, acknowledging that it was a “lofty goal.” In order to keep moving toward that target, CBP is working to identify additional international partners.

The preclearance program dates back to 1952 when it was instituted at Toronto Pearson International Airport. There are now 16 preclearance locations in six countries:

Ireland—Dublin and Shannon

Aruba

Bahamas—Freeport and Nassau

Bermuda

United Arab Emirates

Canada—Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg

In 2019, CBP precleared 22 million travelers, or more than 16 percent of all commercial passengers flying to the United States.

To establish preclearance in an international airport, foreign governments must authorize CBP to carry out inspections of travelers before they board their U.S.-bound flights. Enabling travelers to bypass customs and TSA security inspections upon arrival in the United States means they can proceed more quickly to their connecting flights or to their destination.