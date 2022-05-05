These Travel Companies Are Helping to House and Transport Ukraine Refugees

Travel companies including Marriott Bonvoy, Airbnb, Holland America, and Uber continue to find ways to help those fleeing Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the refugee crisis associated with it, have tugged at the heartstrings of people across the world, whether they’ve visited the eastern European country or not. According to the United Nations, as of April 28, more than 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine. We’re now more than two months into a war with no end in sight—and those refugees still need a helping hand. From the beginning, many travel companies have been supporting those who have been displaced in the best way they know how: by providing a place to stay or a ride out of harm’s way. Here are just a handful of the many travel-related companies that continue to provide aid to those escaping the violence—along with some ways you can help, too. Marriott Bonvoy The hotel group is encouraging loyalty program members to donate their points to offer aid to people in Ukraine and its neighboring countries. The two organizations Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with thus far are World Central Kitchen (providing meals and supplies) and UNICEF (getting the children of Ukraine access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education, and more). Every 2,500 points are equal to $10 cash to the organizations. The brand will match donations point-for-point for up to 100 million points.

At the start of the war, the Netherlands committed to accommodating 50,000 people fleeing Ukraine. Some, at least temporarily, will call Holland America Line’s Volendam home. The vessel will dock in Rotterdam and will house and feed 1,500 displaced people for three months. “We are in a unique position to accommodate the immediate need for food and housing, so we felt it was very important to work with the City of Rotterdam and charter this ship,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in a statement. “Our company was founded in Rotterdam around the mission of helping immigrants find a better life. So today, we’re proud to be a small part of a similar mission for Ukrainians who have tragically been displaced.” The ship was supposed to set sail for voyages in Norway, the British Isles, and Iceland on May 15 but canceled sailings until July 3 to accommodate the three-month commitment. The ship will be docked at a cargo port on the River Maas. Those aboard will have use of all facilities. Holland America Group has also set aside $1 million for an emergency assistance fund for its own Ukrainian employees. Uber

