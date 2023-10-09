10 Urban Retreats Where Travelers Can Enjoy Some of the Best Food Cities in the U.S.

You don’t have to travel to the middle of nowhere to escape. Urban retreats are stepping up their game with stylish spas, rooftop pools, and best of all, irresistible dining. From inviting Michelin-starred chefs to run their kitchens to afternoon tea in a landmarked building, these resorts offer superlative food experiences for travelers seeking a dreamy (and delicious) getaway, as well as access to some of the city’s most popular restaurants.

Soak up 270-degree views of New York City while sipping cocktails at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad. Dine on some of California’s best produce at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. Learn the art of sabrage (opening a bottle of champagne with a saber) at The St. Regis San Francisco. Here, discover more about where to stay for an unforgettable culinary vacation in some of the top food cities in the U.S.

Enjoy ranch-to-table dining and southern hospitality in Dallas

Located in the heart of downtown, across from the Dallas Museum of Art, the new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District provides prime access to the city’s top shopping, dining, and entertainment, including award-winning restaurants like Uchi and Lucia. But you don’t have to go far—or even leave the property—for a taste of excellent Texas cooking. Savor a ranch-to-table feast at Margaret’s with dishes such as bourbon-braised pork belly and BBQ-rubbed short rib for two. Later, take a dip in the heated rooftop pool or sip a hand-crafted cocktail at Vincent’s, an open-air, 11th-floor sky bar inspired by Vincent van Gogh with unmatched views of the downtown Dallas cityscape.

At The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, the first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel in Texas, you can treat yourself to a day at the spa and outdoor pool before dinner at Fearing’s. There, renowned chef Dean Fearing offers a contemporary take on Southwestern cuisine with favorites including BBQ short rib enchilada with chorizo queso fundido, jumbo lump crab cakes and chipotle crema, and achiote-glazed antelope over mole rojo with braised rabbit enchilada, chile verde, and heirloom squash.

Discover Latin-inspired flavors at an oceanfront escape in Miami Beach

Boasting the amenities of a large resort alongside the personalized service of a boutique hotel, The Miami Beach EDITION delivers the ultimate luxury experience. For true enchantment as well as a sense of privacy, book a stylish and spacious bungalow with pool or ocean views. Top-level bungalows even include a roof deck with a private plunge pool.

The property’s restaurants, developed by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, are equally impressive. At Matador Room, a take on the glamorous supper clubs of the 1950s, Vongerichten turns out a menu inspired by the cuisines of Spain, the Caribbean, and Latin and South America, including sweet pea guacamole, arroz con pollo topped with crackling skin, and coconut tres leches cake. You’ll also find the famed chef’s touch at Market at EDITION, a food hall-style café serving everything from ceviche to black truffle pizza.

Experience Miami’s incredible nightlife at the property’s own Basement Bowl—a four-lane bowling alley with a fully stocked bar and gourmet bites that becomes adults-only after 8 p.m.—or at one of Miami Beach’s nearby clubs and restaurants, such as Ball & Chain or Joe’s Stone Crab.

Uncover an oasis with its own celebrated restaurant minutes away from Washington, D.C.

Exploring nearby Washington, D.C. is easy with Metro access steps from the front doors of The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. Located just two stops from the nation’s capital, guests can embark on a day of sightseeing at legendary landmarks and dine at Michelin-starred restaurants, including Rose’s Luxury and The Dabney, before returning to the comfort of their tranquil room or suite with expansive views of Arlington.

On property, Santé highlights seasonal, local ingredients in shareable, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, such as grilled Virginia oysters with citrus harissa butter, lamb osso buco with okra and pearl couscous, and ratatouille-stuffed eggplant. The restaurant’s glowing fire serves as a quaint meeting place for a nightcap or afternoon tea service on Saturdays and Sundays.

Step back in time with historic properties and fine dining in San Francisco

Garden Court at Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, The St. Regis San Francisco is a haven for art and architecture enthusiasts thanks to its own remarkable collection of artwork by acclaimed local artists and prime location next to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). The St. Regis Bar program is a harmonious fusion of history and modernity. Enliven the weekend with the hotel’s Golden Gate Mary, a twist on the St. Regis Signature Bloody Mary, and a hearty brunch of lumache carbonara and French toast topped with Devonshire cream. In the evening, enjoy a distinctive champagne experience while immersing yourself in the signature ceremony, the Art of Sabrage, or delighting in the new champagne Cart with a curated selection of caviar pairings, oysters, and sweets.

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, located in prestigious Nob Hill, is set within a 1909 Neoclassical landmark building with the city’s historic cable car right outside its doors. With a look inspired by the alluring couture designs and the city’s iconic architecture, unparalleled experiences at this distinguished property include dining in The Lounge, which serves California coastal cuisine paired with handcrafted cocktails influenced by the city’s famous neighborhoods, as well as exclusive wine tastings at JCB by world-renowned vintner, Jean-Charles Boisset.

Another history-rich property, Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco, welcomes guests to afternoon tea under Austrian crystal chandeliers and a 110-year-old glass atrium dome in the Beaux Arts–designed Garden Court Restaurant. Come dinner time, head to Pied Piper Bar & Lounge to admire the famous Maxfield Parrish painting behind the bar and enjoy elevated classics such as quail Scotch eggs and the Pied Piper burger with wagyu beef and garlic aioli. Still hungry? Get a taste of classic California at House of Prime Rib and Zuni Café which are a short taxi ride from the hotel.

Go on a culinary journey with a legendary chef in New York City

Nestled in the center of Manhattan and surrounded by iconic landmarks, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad provides a sanctuary of bespoke suites, a 6,800-square-foot holistic spa, and curated culinary offerings from one of the country’s top Michelin-starred chefs, José Andrés. Discover an innovative mezze menu influenced by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines at Zaytinya, and share a selection of small plates like crispy chickpea fritters and cumin-spiced meatballs.

The hotel’s newest dining addition, The Bazaar, pays homage to Japanese and Spanish cooking techniques with fusion dishes such as steamed buns with cured yolk, pancetta Ibérica, and sea urchin and tortilla with glazed ama ebi shrimp and yuzu-nori mayo. Perched on the top floor, Andrés’s bar Nubeluz offers small bites, creative cocktails, and 270-degree views of New York City. For more Michelin-worthy dining, check out New York City’s Atomix and Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare.

Get the celebration started at a destination resort in Nashville

With seven distinct food and beverage venues, spacious suites, the city’s largest hotel pool area, and a modern gym, W Nashville has plenty to keep you busy, from live music to luxe cabanas. Kick back on the 9,700-square-foot WET Deck pool area while sipping the perfect margarita from Sunset Bar. Dine on prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, and authentic Italian specialties at Carne Mare, as well as fried chicken and other American classics at The Dutch, both from James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini.

Unwind at Living Room Bar, a social hub that hosts events including local entertainment and curated whiskey tastings. No evening in downtown Nashville is complete without a stop at Proof, one of the most popular rooftop bars in the city. Keep the festivities going at Station Inn, a bluegrass and country music staple.

Immerse yourself in nature and its bounty in Palm Springs

Overlooking the stunning San Jacinto Mountain Range, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage invites guests to connect with the desert around them through open-air design, holistic spa rituals inspired by the land, and seasonal cuisine. Treat yourself to a made-to-order burger and farm-fresh salad while relaxing at your VIP-style cabana at the Air Pool Bar. Sample farm-to-table dishes alongside beverages from local wineries and small-batch distilleries at State Fare Bar & Kitchen. Enjoy California cuisine from a cliff set next to Coachella Valley at The Edge, while soaking up sunset views and dining on Snake River Farms American Wagyu, roasted beet tartare, and Cauliflower Five Ways with avocado, green tomato salsa verde, and fennel.

Less than 45 minutes away from Palm Springs’ top attractions, the property lets guests easily reach top sites, shopping, and restaurants in the area, such as Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey and Farm. For more urban excitement, take a day trip to Los Angeles—little more than two hours away by car.

Embrace wellness of mind, body, and spirit in Tampa

The Lobby at The Tampa EDITION Courtesy of EDITION Hotels

Centered around an organic, wellness-focused ethos, The Tampa EDITION serves as a modern, urban getaway, featuring an expansive spa, fitness center, and rooftop pool. Helmed by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, dining at The Tampa EDITION embodies seasonal, contemporary cuisine. Recently awarded a Michelin star, Lilac’s four-course prix fixe dinner menu celebrates the chef’s vegetable-forward philosophy with dishes like spanakopita cannelloni and diver scallops with pine nut–preserved lemon risotto.

For a more casual meal with seaside-inspired fare and expansive views, head to Azure on the hotel’s rooftop. Situated in the heart of the city’s new, 56-acre Water Street Tampa neighborhood, guests will find an array of additional dining options in this walkable urban landscape (that’s also sustainable), including Jeni’s Ice Creams and Naked Farmer.