This Summer, Attend California’s Most Exclusive Pool Party

As much as we love swimming at our local YMCA, it pales in comparison to practicing our backstroke in a historic pool frequented by everyone from business magnate Howard Hughes to actress Joan Crawford—and this summer, it’s actually a possibility.

Starting in July, the San Simeon–based Hearst Castle will open its Neptune Pool to the public, hosting four exclusive parties with no more than 40 attendees at each. Designed by architect Julia Morgan in three iterations between 1924 and 1936, the Neptune Pool today is 104 feet long, 58 feet wide, and 95 feet wide at the alcove; it holds 345,000 gallons of water. But it isn’t really about the numbers: Inspired by Italian villas, the pool is known for its exquisite design, with 20,000 marble tiles and poolside sculptures from Parisian artist Charles-Georges Cassou, commissioned by publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst in 1930.

That the nearly 90-year-old pool is accessible to visitors at all is a big deal: In 2014, it was drained to fix cracks that caused the pool to leak around 5,000 gallons of water a day. (Lady Gaga controversially had the pool refilled for her “G.U.Y.” music video that same year but gave a large donation to the estate, according to the New York Times.) In 2018, the pool reopened after five years and $5.4 million in repairs.