This Just Might Be the Only Travel Makeup Kit You Need

My typical makeup routine consists of moisturizer and chapstick, but this sweet little Stowaway kit ($75) just happened to arrive in the mail on the same day that I was packing for a trip that required a little extra polish. So I tossed in my bag, thinking I’d give it a test run, then pass it off to my more glam sister.

Turns out I love it (sorry, sis). The bag is tiny—just a little bigger than an iPhone 6—but contains concealer, a tinted face cream, mascara, cream blush, and lipstick that are just the right size for travel. Plus, the colors are versatile and the products high-quality. Call me naive, but I had no idea lipsticks could be so moisturizing. Here, co-founder Julie Fredrickson on the story behind the brand, her skincare obsession, and where she’s heading next.

How did you come up with this dreamy idea?

Chelsa [Crowley], my co-founder, and I had a hard time finding makeup we loved in sizes we could actually carry (and finish). Being mobile has become a hallmark of modern women. Which isn’t necessarily just about travel but about being open to the possibility of spontaneity. Sometimes you just can’t plan for those red-lip moments and you want your favorite lipstick stowed away in your bag.

What are your must-have travel products?

I’m obsessed with Yes to Cucumbers across the board. I love their calming night cream for when my skin gets stressed in transit and I live by their facial wipes. I’ve never finished a whole tube of any kind of cosmetics but I probably go through a pack of their makeup removers once a quarter. So, I always carry my Stowaway kit plus an additional lipstick or rouge in case my mood changes, a 10-pack of Yes to Cucumbers facial wipes, a Muji bottle filled with my own coconut oil blend, a Muji bottle of Yes to Cucumbers calming lotion, and an SPF moisturizer for during the day (I mix them up).

How do you take care of your skin on long flights?

If I’m wearing makeup, I always remove it all with a wipe, apply my own moisturizing oil blend, and occasionally freshen up with a mister I bought from Muji (I’ll add in some essential oils here and there).

What’s your travel routine?

I have a travel outfit that consists of leggings, a long cashmere sweater, and, depending on the weather, boots or ballet flats. I carry a Muji suitcase and my Mansur Gavriel tote. I’m very automated in the way I travel so I’ve got a set of outfits that are my defaults. That means I can get packed in 15 minutes flat.

Anything else you just can’t live without?

I update all my reading apps before a long flight just in case the WiFi situation is dicey. If I haven’t downloaded Instapaper, the most recent edition of The Economist, and a copy of the day’s NYT onto my iPad I’ll feel lost!

Where are you going next?

My fiancé and I are planning a spontaneous “something” to celebrate our anniversary next weekend. Discussions of Vegas, Philadelphia (such great food), or even just going uptown to a hotel for a staycation have been discussed. Chances are we will figure it out the day before and wing it.

