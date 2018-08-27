This Is When to Book Your Thanksgiving Trip, According to Google Flights

Even though it’s still summer, it’s already time to start thinking about booking your Thanksgiving flights, according to new data from Google.

After analyzing flights from Thanksgiving 2017, Google determined that fares start to increase about 75 days out from Thanksgiving. So, whether you’re going back home or to your in-laws or to an entirely new destination to celebrate Thanksgiving, you’re going to want to book your flights by early September to get the best deal. From then on, prices go up another 10 percent each month after that and hit their peak seven days before departure.

Google’s research also revealed that while the Wednesday before Thanksgiving may still be one of the busiest days of the year to travel in the United States, it’s not necessarily the most expensive. In fact, Google says the day you come home is what affects the price of your ticket the most. To save the most money, it’s worth adding a few vacation days to the end of your trip and returning on Tuesday, November 27, or Wednesday, November 28.

'Tis the season for planning holiday travel! Get prepped with a new tool that shows how flight prices change using #GoogleFlights data, plus more tips and trends → https://t.co/zAjeZA6B5p pic.twitter.com/CDC4osUTOM — Google (@Google) August 27, 2018

Google also introduced three new features to make deals more transparent while searching for flights and hotels on its site.

Price Insights