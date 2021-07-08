This Airbnb Listing Lets You Sleep Below 80 Volcanoes in France

Courtesy of Airbnb
By Caitlin Morton
Jul 8, 2021
Courtesy of Airbnb
Who knew there were volcanoes in France? Take in the 180-degree view from this Airbnb pod.
Priced at €1, the one-night stay is available to book starting July 19.
After a year stuck indoors, an outdoor adventure—especially one far from home—could be the cure that ails us. Airbnb gets it, and wants to help: In partnership with bottled water company Volvic, the home-sharing site has a new listing that lets guests sleep surrounded by 80 dormant volcanoes in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France, with tiny-house accommodations far removed from any other sign of civilization. Now that’s some social distancing.
A UNESCO Natural World Heritage site, the Chaîne des Puys tectonic area (the source of Volvic’s mineral water) in southeast-central France is the backdrop to this off-the-grid listing, with sprawling fields and volcanic peaks on the horizon (a comfortable 10 miles away). Guests can enjoy the landscape views from their cabin: technically a LumiPod, a luxurious circular guest room with a curved, 180-degree window. The bedroom takes up one hemisphere and a bathroom and closet take up the other. The glass panels surrounding the bedroom area slide completely open to let people sleep “outdoors.”
During this one-night stay, you will be hosted by Killian Jornet, a Norway-based ski mountaineer (someone who climbs mountains on skis, nbd) and trail runner who was named “Adventurer of the Year” by National Geographic in both 2014 and 2018. Jornet will welcome guests to the cabin and has already curated hikes specifically for Airbnb guests centered around his favorite trails in the area.
While many tourists flock to Paris or Lyon, there’s something extra appealing about experiencing the natural beauty of France right now. “The past year demonstrated how connecting with nature is an important resource to regenerate and deal with stress,” said Emmanuel Marill, EMEA director at Airbnb, in a press release. “Natural parks provide endless opportunities for adventure for everyone.”
The listing includes more than just a place to rest your head. Expect a dinner for two by local Michelin star chef Adrien Descouls (which will be prepared at his restaurant and then delivered to the room), a private sunrise yoga session, and a hot air balloon ride overlooking the volcanoes. Guests will also be able to take guided tours to learn more about the biodiversity of volcanic regions.
Sound like something you’d like to experience? Booking will open at 3 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CEST on July 19 (link here) for a one-night stay on September 18, 2021, for two guests. The first person to click and purchase gets the honor. Priced at just €1 (yes, you read that correctly), this listing is sure to book up quickly. Set your alarms now.
