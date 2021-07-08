This Airbnb Listing Lets You Sleep Below 80 Volcanoes in France

After a year stuck indoors, an outdoor adventure—especially one far from home—could be the cure that ails us. Airbnb gets it, and wants to help: In partnership with bottled water company Volvic, the home-sharing site has a new listing that lets guests sleep surrounded by 80 dormant volcanoes in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France, with tiny-house accommodations far removed from any other sign of civilization. Now that’s some social distancing.

A UNESCO Natural World Heritage site, the Chaîne des Puys tectonic area (the source of Volvic’s mineral water) in southeast-central France is the backdrop to this off-the-grid listing, with sprawling fields and volcanic peaks on the horizon (a comfortable 10 miles away). Guests can enjoy the landscape views from their cabin: technically a LumiPod, a luxurious circular guest room with a curved, 180-degree window. The bedroom takes up one hemisphere and a bathroom and closet take up the other. The glass panels surrounding the bedroom area slide completely open to let people sleep “outdoors.”

Courtesy of Airbnb The circular room has glass panels that turn the bedroom into an open-air pavilion.

During this one-night stay, you will be hosted by Killian Jornet, a Norway-based ski mountaineer (someone who climbs mountains on skis, nbd) and trail runner who was named “Adventurer of the Year” by National Geographic in both 2014 and 2018. Jornet will welcome guests to the cabin and has already curated hikes specifically for Airbnb guests centered around his favorite trails in the area.