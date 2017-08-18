These Unique Hotel Perks Are Perfect for Business Travelers

From a poolside cabana “office” to in-room fitness equipment, these hotels will bring a business trip to the next level.

The Westin Buffalo is New York state’s first hotel with Amazon Echos in each room for guests to ask Alexa about local sights and hotel amenities; it is even connected to Chip, the hotel’s on-call robot butler to bring guests requested amenities. Treat yourself Residence Inn by Marriott properties offer free grocery shopping to stock your fridge before you arrive. Barbecue fans can use Weber grills and grilling tools at TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotels. Rocco Forte hotels will replace your minibar with items chosen by a local nutritionist, including coconut water, cold-pressed juices, and kale chips. In New York, Omni Berkshire Place helps guests in its eight private outdoor terrace rooms or suites to jump-start the day with free coffee set up on the terrace; on the public terrace in the summer, guests are offered free evening movies with popcorn. Hyatt Centric hotels partner with online food ordering service Grubhub; guests can order food using the hotel’s Wi-Fi and website to have local meals delivered and charged to the room. That way, you can sample the local food even if you’ve been in the office all day—or you can grab a to-go container for your inflight meal. Wellness perks EVEN Hotels offer in-room fitness equipment and more than a dozen instructional workout videos for those super-slammed business travelers (don’t worry, there’s still a full-service gym for something more strenuous). Have trouble sleeping? There’s also a nighttime tea service and bedding crafted from eucalyptus and natural fiber providing a cooling effect.

