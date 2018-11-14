These Travel Companies Will Help You Aid in California’s Wildfire Relief Efforts

United Airlines is doing its part to encourage travelers to make donations to the first responders and relief organizations working to combat the wildfires in Northern and Southern California. The carrier is offering award miles in exchange for contributions.

At least 48 people have died in the Camp Fire in Butte County, about 80 miles north of Sacramento, making it the deadliest wildfire in state history, news agencies reported this week. As of press time, the fire had burned 135,000 acres, destroyed more than 7,600 homes and 260 commercial buildings, and was 35 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Woolsey and Hill fires in Southern California’s Los Angeles and Ventura counties have burned more than 100,000 acres combined and have led to two fatalities thus far, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Those interested in donating to relief efforts in exchange for United award miles must first set up a MileagePlus account if they don’t already have one and can then enter their valid MileagePlus account number to make the donation via CrowdRise.

Members who donate between $50 and $99 will receive 250 MileagePlus bonus award miles; members who donate between $100 and $249 will receive 500 bonus award miles; and members who donate $250 or more will receive 1,000 bonus award miles.

Donations can go to the North Valley Community Foundation, the American Red Cross, or the Ventura County Community Foundation and must be made by November 30, 2018.