These Travel Companies Will Help You Aid in California’s Wildfire Relief Efforts

By Michelle Baran
Nov 14, 2018
Photo by Max Dunlap/Shutterstock
A view of the Woolsey Fire from Venice Beach, California
United MileagePlus members can earn up to 1,000 bonus award miles for contributing to relief organizations, and Airbnb is connecting those displaced by the fires with free housing.
Article continues below advertisement
United Airlines is doing its part to encourage travelers to make donations to the first responders and relief organizations working to combat the wildfires in Northern and Southern California. The carrier is offering award miles in exchange for contributions.
At least 48 people have died in the Camp Fire in Butte County, about 80 miles north of Sacramento, making it the deadliest wildfire in state history, news agencies reported this week. As of press time, the fire had burned 135,000 acres, destroyed more than 7,600 homes and 260 commercial buildings, and was 35 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The Woolsey and Hill fires in Southern California’s Los Angeles and Ventura counties have burned more than 100,000 acres combined and have led to two fatalities thus far, media outlets reported on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
Prayers for all #woolseyfire #malibu #malibufires
A post shared by Larry Dunn (@larrydunnmusic) on Nov 13, 2018 at 2:06pm PST
Those interested in donating to relief efforts in exchange for United award miles must first set up a MileagePlus account if they don’t already have one and can then enter their valid MileagePlus account number to make the donation via CrowdRise.
Members who donate between $50 and $99 will receive 250 MileagePlus bonus award miles; members who donate between $100 and $249 will receive 500 bonus award miles; and members who donate $250 or more will receive 1,000 bonus award miles.
Donations can go to the North Valley Community Foundation, the American Red Cross, or the Ventura County Community Foundation and must be made by November 30, 2018.
Article continues below advertisement
The airline has set aside five million total MileagePlus bonus award miles for this program and will be awarding miles on a first-come, first-served basis.
United isn’t the only travel company making an effort to motivate assistance. For those interested in helping to house evacuees, Airbnb has set up a dedicated page for people displaced by the Woolsey and Hill fires and for those displaced by the Camp Fire—and already hundreds of hosts have offered up their homes.
Hotels are stepping in to help as well. The Standard’s two Los Angeles properties, The Standard Downtown LA and The Standard Hollywood, are both offering a free night to evacuees through November 18.
View this post on Instagram
LA, we’re here to help. If you were displaced due to the fires in California, simply give us a ring at (323) 650-9090 (Hollywood) or (213) 892-8080 (Downtown LA), show us proof of address and evacuation notice upon check-in and we’ll provide you with a free night stay at either of our properties through Sunday November 18, subject to availability. Our doors are open for you as long as we have rooms to provide. Same day bookings only. Additional terms and conditions may apply. #WoolseyFire
A post shared by pɹɐpuɐʇs ǝɥʇ (@thestandard) on Nov 12, 2018 at 1:12pm PST
Visit West Hollywood has put together a list of hotels that are offering discounts and have waived things like pet fees for those who have had to flee the nearby fires.
Article continues below advertisement
Hotels in Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley, about 100 miles north of the Woolsey Fire, are offering discounted rates, too.
>> Next: This Coastal California Getaway Is the Big Sur You Haven’t Heard of . . . Yet
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy