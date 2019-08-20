These Companies Will Pay You to Travel and Pursue Your Dream

Good news for those would-be wanderlusters who spend their work days thinking of what they’d rather be doing: Two companies are now offering money for people looking to follow their dream.

One company, sustainable clothing brand prAna, has even titled its contest the “Day Job to Dream Job Promotion.” The lucky winner will receive $100,000 to pursue their passions, payable in four $25,000 installments over the course of a year. To apply, you have to upload a one-to-three-minute video describing your current job and what your dream job would be. The company is quick to note that examples of work help your application: If you want to be a pastry chef, show some things you’ve baked. Hoping to take a photograph of the most popular attraction in each of the 50 states? Submit some sample images. The contest ends on September 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and applicants must be 21 years old to apply. The winner of the prAna contest will be notified on or around October 17, with the payout beginning in early November.