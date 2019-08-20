These Companies Will Pay You to Travel and Pursue Your Dream

By Katherine LaGrave
Looking to travel around the world and make a film about sand dunes? Read on.
Two new contests will pay big for those looking to shake up their 9 to 5.
Good news for those would-be wanderlusters who spend their work days thinking of what they’d rather be doing: Two companies are now offering money for people looking to follow their dream.
One company, sustainable clothing brand prAna, has even titled its contest the “Day Job to Dream Job Promotion.” The lucky winner will receive $100,000 to pursue their passions, payable in four $25,000 installments over the course of a year. To apply, you have to upload a one-to-three-minute video describing your current job and what your dream job would be. The company is quick to note that examples of work help your application: If you want to be a pastry chef, show some things you’ve baked. Hoping to take a photograph of the most popular attraction in each of the 50 states? Submit some sample images. The contest ends on September 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and applicants must be 21 years old to apply. The winner of the prAna contest will be notified on or around October 17, with the payout beginning in early November.
Another contest, sponsored by Colorado-based STōK Cold Brew Coffee, will pay three hopefuls $30,000 each to finance their “STōK-bbaticals,” with $10,000 given as a stipend and the remaining $20,000 for paid travel expenses like flights and lodging. To be considered, applicants should write SToK@icfnext.com with a 300-word summary of their current job and what they wish they were doing instead. (Applications close on Labor Day, September 2.) The three lucky winners will get to pursue their dream for two to four weeks sometime between October 1 and December 15, 2019, with the only requirement being video and photo posts about the STōK-bbatical experience on personal social media accounts.
Although each company has different application requirements, one thing is consistent: Applicants shouldn’t quit their current job before being notified that they’ve won. Need something to get you through your day job? We’ve got you covered: Here are 25 trips based on your passions that you can take, from a women-only walking tour in Northern Territory, Australia, to an 11-day bird-watching expedition in Cuba.
