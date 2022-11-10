United Airlines Is Now Serving Kids’ Meals

United Airlines has reintroduced its kids’ meals—an offering that was discontinued during the pandemic—on domestic and international flights that are more than 2,000 miles and in cabins where complimentary meal service is offered.

So, what’s on the menu for kids flying United? For breakfast, it’s French toast, sausage, fruit, and a croissant. And for lunch and dinner, the kids’ meal includes chicken tenders, fruit, a dinner roll, and dessert, as well as the option for a grilled cheese on international flights returning to the United States.

The new kid-friendly food choices come just in time for the busy holiday season, when countless families hit the road. In order to get a kids’ meal, passengers need to choose the “children’s meal” as a special meal option either when they are booking their United flight or to add the request to an existing reservation through the United app at least 24 hours prior to their departure.

Unfortunately, the kids’ meals will not be available for domestic economy passengers, as meal service is not complimentary in economy on domestic flights. But economy passengers on international flights will have the option as will first-class fliers on domestic flights that are more than 2,000 miles.

Airlines that serve children’s meals

A preordered child’s meal is available on all JAL Japan Airlines flights. Courtesy of JAL Japan Airlines

United isn’t the only carrier catering to kiddos. Several airlines offer infant and children’s meals designed for younger passengers, including:

Air Canada

Meals for children age 1 and up can be booked in advance for premium and business fliers within North America and for international flights.

Air France

Air France offers a child’s meal designed for kids ages 2 to 8.

British Airways

Travelers can order special children’s meals ahead of their long-haul flight, which British Airways describes as nonvegetarian meals suitable for kids age 2 to 12. The carrier also has a “feed kids first” policy that ensures that preordered kids’ meals are served in advance of the main cabin service.

Emirates

You can request a children’s in-flight meal in advance for kids age 2 to 12.

Etihad

On Etihad, request a children’s meal at least 24 hours before your flight, and the carrier will provide a nutritious offering and sweet treat designed for kids age 2 to 11.

JAL Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines offers a meal option for children that can be booked in advance on all of its routes for all kids ages 2 and up. Kids flying first and business class out of Narita and Haneda get extra fancy kid-friendly food service.

Lufthansa

On Lufthansa’s long-haul flights and some Europe routes, a child’s meal can be booked in advance; designed by top German chef (and father) Alexander Herrmann, it includes “playful elements” while presenting a nutritious and balanced meal for kids.

Singapore Airlines

All passengers can preorder a child’s meal that is either Western cuisine, Asian cuisine, or vegetarian for kids age 2 to 12. The options can be booked up to four months prior to flight and must be made at least 24 hours before departure. The airline also has a “Book the Cook Yummy!” menu for kids flying in suites, first, or business class. The expansive premium menu includes a burger, fish fingers, fried rice, mac ‘n’ cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken with rice, among other options.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has specially designed meals for children that don’t contain fish or meat with bones, nuts, seeds, or spice.

Qantas

The Aussie carrier offers a child’s meal option that can be preordered for travelers age 2 to 11.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways serves up its child’s meals in a fun meal box (which kids can keep) that includes a nutritious meal, juice, and treats. Travelers must preorder it.

The majority of the above carriers also offer a baby or infant meal option and/or have some baby food available on board.